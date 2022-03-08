Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $7.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $371.02 on Tuesday. Cintas has a 12-month low of $328.57 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $390.42 and a 200-day moving average of $408.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,300,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 142,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

