comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Insider William Paul Livek Purchases 130,002 Shares

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) insider William Paul Livek purchased 130,002 shares of comScore stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $330,205.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William Paul Livek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, William Paul Livek acquired 200,000 shares of comScore stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $534,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. comScore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a market cap of $209.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. comScore had a negative net margin of 13.89% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of comScore from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in comScore by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 56,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of comScore by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 84,583 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in comScore by 5,698.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,862 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in comScore by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,022,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after acquiring an additional 936,939 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in comScore by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

About comScore (Get Rating)

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

