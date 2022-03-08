Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.39.

Get Kroger alerts:

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $57.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average is $43.97. Kroger has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $62.58.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 38.53%.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Kroger by 4.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after buying an additional 840,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Kroger by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after buying an additional 3,112,175 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,116,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kroger by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Kroger by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,812,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after buying an additional 71,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.