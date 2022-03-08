Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Director Marschall S. Runge Purchases 202 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE LLY opened at $261.64 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $249.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.14.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after buying an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,130,000 after buying an additional 409,009 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after acquiring an additional 470,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

