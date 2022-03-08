Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) Major Shareholder Richmond Hill Capital Partners Purchases 7,615 Shares of Stock

Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) major shareholder Richmond Hill Capital Partners purchased 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $56,503.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of RSVR stock opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. Reservoir Media Inc has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Reservoir Media by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 3,863,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 156,353 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at $10,676,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at $9,620,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 849,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 380,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media during the third quarter valued at $2,487,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reservoir Media (Get Rating)

Roth CH Acquisition Co II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.