Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Acquires 4,300 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $73,745.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 200 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,440.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 900 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $15,480.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 2,765 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.05.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 135,966 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,331,816.90.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 11,730 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,841.20.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 8,836 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $157,015.72.

On Friday, January 14th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 78,833 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,117.54.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 104,154 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,873,730.46.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

