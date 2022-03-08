OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OPTN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

OptiNose stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $226.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth $6,228,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth $6,027,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in OptiNose by 27.1% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 331,900 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in OptiNose by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 932,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OptiNose by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 20,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

