EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) EVP Michael P. Donaldson Sells 11,327 Shares of Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $120.15 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $121.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. Argus increased their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.52.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

