EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) EVP Michael P. Donaldson Sells 11,327 Shares of Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of EOG stock opened at $120.15 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $121.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on EOG. Argus increased their price target on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.52.
About EOG Resources
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
