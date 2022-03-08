Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Stock Holdings Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Ingles Markets worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ingles Markets by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 43,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $88.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.35. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.95 and a 52 week high of $93.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.84%.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

