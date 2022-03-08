Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 2,007 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.17% of Lindsay worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lindsay by 41.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Lindsay by 24.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,160 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter valued at $1,424,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Lindsay during the third quarter valued at $1,133,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $136.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.80. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $118.28 and a 52-week high of $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

