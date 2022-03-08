18,712 Shares in Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.23% of Bon Natural Life at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of BON opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. Bon Natural Life Limited has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
