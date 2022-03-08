18,712 Shares in Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.23% of Bon Natural Life at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of BON opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. Bon Natural Life Limited has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Bon Natural Life (Get Rating)

Bon Natural Life Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

