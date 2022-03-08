Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2.75 Million in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.10% of Energizer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter worth $252,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 33.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after purchasing an additional 484,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 42.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 158,825 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 54.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energizer alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.12. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.