Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133,493 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.11% of Mueller Water Products worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MWA shares. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of MWA opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

