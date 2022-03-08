Marshall Wace LLP Sells 66,728 Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,728 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Kopin were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kopin by 34.0% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Kopin by 318.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 169,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 129,295 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,999,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,713,000 after acquiring an additional 959,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Kopin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. Kopin Co. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $233.24 million, a P/E ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52.

About Kopin

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

