iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ IBTG opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.69% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

