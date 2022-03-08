iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ IBTG opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $25.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.69% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

