Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 21,304 Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMIH)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.23% of Summit Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $11,700,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Summit Healthcare Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMIH opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $9.83.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

