Marshall Wace LLP Sells 50,225 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,174 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 50,225 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 820.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.68.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.50.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

