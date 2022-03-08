Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Up 41.9% in February

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the January 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NRIM stock opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $43.51. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 27.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $57,165.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Karp purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter worth $179,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have commented on NRIM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
About Northrim BanCorp (Get Rating)
Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northrim BanCorp (NRIM)
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.