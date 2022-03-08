Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Up 41.9% in February

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the January 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NRIM stock opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day moving average of $43.51. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.07). Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 27.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In related news, CFO Jed W. Ballard sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $57,165.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David W. Karp purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter worth $179,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NRIM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

