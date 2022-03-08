Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18.
Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter.
Siemens Healthineers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Healthineers (SMMNY)
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.