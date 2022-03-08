Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at $28.65 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.18.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter.

SMMNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Siemens Healthineers from €77.50 ($84.24) to €71.10 ($77.28) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

