Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.25

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.25 and last traded at $53.92, with a volume of 834032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.89.

Several research firms recently commented on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the third quarter valued at $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Methanex in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Methanex by 404.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Methanex in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

