Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.89

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $90.89 and last traded at $84.96, with a volume of 2016723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WLL shares. Cowen upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average of $64.85.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

About Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

