Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNQ. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE CNQ opened at $59.59 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.592 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 416,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,107,000 after buying an additional 144,131 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.