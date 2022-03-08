Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.29

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BPY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.29 and traded as low as C$23.07. Brookfield Property Partners shares last traded at C$23.29, with a volume of 15,607,584 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.73 billion and a PE ratio of -11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.43, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.29.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

About Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.