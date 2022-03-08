Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484,995 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Cinemark worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cinemark by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after purchasing an additional 765,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,818,000 after buying an additional 40,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 1,283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,143,000 after buying an additional 2,324,996 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,144,000 after buying an additional 709,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,751,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,648,000 after buying an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.79. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CNK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.70.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

