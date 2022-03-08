Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,631 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Cullinan Oncology worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 124,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullinan Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

NASDAQ CGEM opened at $13.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

