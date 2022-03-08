DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $80,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.56. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $571.53 million, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 2.26.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09). DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

DXP Enterprises Profile (Get Rating)

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.