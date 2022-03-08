Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,337 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KELYA. TheStreet raised Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Kelly Services from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of KELYA opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $767.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

In related news, Director Donald R. Parfet bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $31,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Profile (Get Rating)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

