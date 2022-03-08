Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 638 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in HCI Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HCI Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in HCI Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in HCI Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in HCI Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCI Group alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $597.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.98 and a beta of 0.76. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.51 and a 12 month high of $139.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCI shares. TheStreet cut shares of HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

HCI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.