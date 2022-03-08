Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,759 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the third quarter valued at $305,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PICK opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91.

