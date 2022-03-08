Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FCF US Quality ETF (BATS:TTAC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in FCF US Quality ETF were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of FCF US Quality ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FCF US Quality ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FCF US Quality ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of FCF US Quality ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of FCF US Quality ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter.

TTAC opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.38. FCF US Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $36.45.

