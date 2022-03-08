Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.87 Million Position in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.42% of Nuvve worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuvve by 412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nuvve during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,820,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nuvve by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuvve by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvve during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. Nuvve Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $126.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.74.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Nuvve in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

NUVVE Corporation develops vehicle-to-grid (V2G) software technology. The company's Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, GIVe, transforms electric vehicles into grid assets when charging and uses electric vehicles to store and resell energy to the electric grid. The company's technology is a cloud connected application that ensures each vehicle has sufficient charge for its next trip before calculating how much remaining capacity is available to sell to the grid.

