Royal Bank of Canada Buys 732 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 314,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Morningstar by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Morningstar by 13.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,072,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 16.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,588,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 2.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,922 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.40, for a total transaction of $3,235,630.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 1,500 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total transaction of $420,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,256 shares of company stock worth $55,002,292 over the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $255.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $350.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.29%.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, Morningstar direct, Morningstar investment management, Morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, Morningstar enterprise components, Morningstar research, Morningstar credit ratings and Morningstar indexes.

