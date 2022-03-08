Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.66% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 172.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RFI opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.98 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

