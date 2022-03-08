Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $70.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $61.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $39.97 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 31,227 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $2,648,361.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $646,032.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,777 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,119. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,935,000 after buying an additional 1,951,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

