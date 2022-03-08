Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.16.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAP shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,694,000 after acquiring an additional 53,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,929,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,541,000 after purchasing an additional 74,627 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,883,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,890,000 after purchasing an additional 53,418 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,251,000 after buying an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,847,000 after buying an additional 36,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP opened at $201.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $170.91 and a 12-month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

