Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG) COO Richard Lampen Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) COO Richard Lampen bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 6.98 per share, for a total transaction of 139,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard Lampen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Richard Lampen purchased 10,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 6.69 per share, for a total transaction of 66,900.00.

Shares of NYSE DOUG opened at 6.58 on Tuesday. Douglas Elliman Inc has a 52 week low of 6.50 and a 52 week high of 12.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of 8.33.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Douglas Elliman in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Elliman (Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman LLC provides real estate services. The Company offers real estate brokerage, property management and agent services. Douglas Elliman LLC is based in Miami, United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.