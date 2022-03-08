AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) EVP Philip B. Daniele Sells 100 Shares of Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,860.30 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,213.79 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,964.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,837.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 110.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,048.72.

About AutoZone (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

