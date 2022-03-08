PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) SVP Nicole L. Martinet Sells 3,342 Shares

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $226,186.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.83. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.92.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.