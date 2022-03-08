Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Director Paul David Wright Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) Director Paul David Wright sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.05, for a total transaction of C$168,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$841,500.

TSE:PXT opened at C$29.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.29. Parex Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$17.28 and a 1-year high of C$29.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is presently 7.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.14.

Parex Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

