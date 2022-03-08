Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,176 call options on the company. This is an increase of 10,252% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 call options.

OIS opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. Oil States International has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $436.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93.

Get Oil States International alerts:

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OIS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oil States International by 1,840.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Oil States International by 169,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Oil States International during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oil States International during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on OIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

About Oil States International (Get Rating)

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oil States International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil States International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.