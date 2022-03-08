Analyzing Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) & Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB – Get Rating) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and Carver Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Community Bancorp $50.76 million 3.79 $11.90 million N/A N/A Carver Bancorp $26.50 million 0.98 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Northeast Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Carver Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Northeast Community Bancorp and Carver Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northeast Community Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.47%. Given Northeast Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Northeast Community Bancorp is more favorable than Carver Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.0% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Carver Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Carver Bancorp -6.43% -6.91% -0.28%

Summary

Northeast Community Bancorp beats Carver Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services. The company was founded on July 5, 2006 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

About Carver Bancorp (Get Rating)

Carver Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

