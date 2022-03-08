Royal Bank of Canada Has $3.06 Million Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.62% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,189,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,794,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSCH stock opened at $157.72 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $146.65 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.95.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

