Morgan Stanley Buys 61,904 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 61,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Innospec worth $15,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Innospec by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,835,000 after buying an additional 117,414 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 972,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 105,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 33.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 557,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,919,000 after purchasing an additional 139,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innospec by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $91.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.68. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $37,141.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $1,107,822.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521 in the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IOSP. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

