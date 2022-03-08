Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Sonoco Products worth $15,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 5.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 43.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SON. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE:SON opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -211.76%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

