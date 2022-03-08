Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of ManTech International worth $15,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,007.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 110,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.89. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $92.00.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

