Morgan Stanley Sells 29,969 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 29,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $15,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.32. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

