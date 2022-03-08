Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $15,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 63,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

NYSE BCX opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.50. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.