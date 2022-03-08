Morgan Stanley Buys New Shares in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,110,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,190,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.72% of Stagwell at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the third quarter worth about $54,511,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the third quarter worth about $474,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the third quarter worth about $196,000. Redwood Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the third quarter worth about $13,426,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stagwell during the third quarter worth about $3,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. Stagwell Inc has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $11.04.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

