Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,577 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.25% of Compass Diversified worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 8.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

CODI opened at $23.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.31%.

In other news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

