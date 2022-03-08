Marshall Wace LLP Takes $141,000 Position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in AXT by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 760,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 164,871 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AXT by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 606,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in AXT by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AXT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in AXT by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,656,000 after buying an additional 40,630 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $288.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $14.11.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. AXT had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

